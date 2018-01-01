Simple, yet powerful and FREE live chat solution for websites
Provide support, qualify leads, increase conversion rates and improve overall customer satisfaction with The Real Time Chat
Register for our free plan with 1 agent included!

Automated visitor engagement

Engage your visitors with proactive automated messages. Triggers allow you to send messages to your website visitors based on various factors such as current page url, time on page, etc...

Manage, analyze and export your visitors data

The Real Time Chat widget tracks your website visitor behaviour, automatically creates leads and assigns most important data to lead profiles.

Collect lead data with pre chat form

With The Real Time Chat you can collect visitor information such as name, email and phone number before the chat session. This allows you to reach your visitors even when they leave your site - you will never miss a potential customer anymore! Read more

Customize your chat widget to best match your brand

Customize your colors, appearance and more with The Real Time Chat widget customization!

Your visitors await you!

Register today and start chatting with your website visitors in less than 5 minutes!

© 2018 The Real Time Chat